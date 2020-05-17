Health experts predict that the coronavirus pandemic will not subside soon, and Zaev and SDSM are persistently pushing for elections to the detriment of the health of citizens to reduce the electoral defeat, VMRO DPMNE said in a press release on Sunday.

The criminal government and the incompetent Zaev do not care about the health of the citizens. The only thing they care about is their own interest and personal gain. Just yesterday, 22 new patients were diagnosed, and one fellow citizens died due to the coronavirus. The numbers show that Filipce, at the dictation of his boss Zaev, does not perform enough testing just to not show the real picture in the Republic of Macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE said.



The party adds it is unacceptable citizens to pay Zoran Zaev’s wish to organize snap elections and mitigate the catastrophic electoral defeat that will happen to them with lost lives.