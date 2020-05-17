VMRO-DPMNE announced that their advisory group in the City of Skopje has filed charges against the Mayor of Skopje, Petre Silegov, for the manner of collecting and spending money from anonymous sponsors.

According to Silegov, the donation of 100 thousand euros for the several-hour performance of Dino Merlin is anonymous, the donation for the most expensive lawn that costs 530 thousand euros is anonymous, the sponsors who build the dog shelter Lajka are anonymous, only the arrogance, the insults and incompetence of Petre Silegov is not anonymous. Despite repeated questions directed to Petre Silegov, we still do not receive any answer except that they are anonymous, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party adds that this raises suspicions of money laundering and financial abuse.