A total of 596 people are treated for coronavirus-related complications in infectious diseases wards nationwide, the Ministry of Health said Saturday in a daily report on admissions in the past 24 hours.

A total of 250 patients confirmed and suspected of COVID-19 are being treated at the infectious disease wards at hospitals in the capital, with 23 confirmed coronavirus patients admitted in the COVID centers in Skopje due to virus complications over the past 24 hours.