Macedonian activist in Greece Stilianos Samartzis (Stilan Samardziev) publishes a little-known video from the delegation of the Democratic Army of Greece in Potsdam, Germany, recorded at a gathering of communists from several European countries. The video was recorded in 1949 and features DAG representatives Kostas Maheridis and Viktorija Zajku (Zajkova), where she speaks in Macedonian with a German translation, and refers to 40 Macedonian women who fight in only one of the DAG units.
Aegean woman who fought in the Greek army spoke in Macedonian in Potsdam in 1949
