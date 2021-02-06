Macedonian activist in Greece Stilianos Samartzis (Stilan Samardziev) publishes a little-known video from the delegation of the Democratic Army of Greece in Potsdam, Germany, recorded at a gathering of communists from several European countries. The video was recorded in 1949 and features DAG representatives Kostas Maheridis and Viktorija Zajku (Zajkova), where she speaks in Macedonian with a German translation, and refers to 40 Macedonian women who fight in only one of the DAG units.