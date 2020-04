88 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 76 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Monday.

Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 186 isolation orders and 77 people signed self-isolation statements, the press release reads.

According to the Ministry, no one has been caught ignoring home-isolation orders during police controls.