As our fellow citizens lose their lives, the gang continues to focus on crime and corruption. The people are suffering, while SDSM state officials are rigging contracts, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Monday morning.
The party adds it is scandalous that in the midst of a state of emergency and global pandemic, SDSM officials to deal with awarding contracts to people close to the government instead of dealing with the health of citizens and improving the economic situation that is currently catastrophic.
Even the coronavirus epidemic did not stop the criminal gang of SDSM in private as the only bidder to award a contract to a company from Strumica in the amount of over 12 million denars or over 200,000 euros. Is it true that a relative of the Government’s Secretary General, Dragi Rashkoski, was awarded the tender of 12 million denars, and the person who awarded it is a relative of his wife? asks VMRO-DPMNE.
