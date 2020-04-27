As our fellow citizens lose their lives, the gang continues to focus on crime and corruption. The people are suffering, while SDSM state officials are rigging contracts, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Monday morning.

The party adds it is scandalous that in the midst of a state of emergency and global pandemic, SDSM officials to deal with awarding contracts to people close to the government instead of dealing with the health of citizens and improving the economic situation that is currently catastrophic.