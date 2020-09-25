Out of 1,504 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 143 new cases were registered. Also, there were nine fatalities and 110 recovered patients, said the Health Ministry.

Nine people died, including a Vinica patient aged 70, two patients from Strumica (aged 67 each), one patient from Ohrid (aged 48), one from Gostivar (aged 64), two patients from Tetovo (aged 70 and 71) and two from Kumanovo (aged 68 and 77).

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-43, followed by Kumanovo-16, Stip-4, Prilep-9, Tetovo-6, Struga-2, Veles-3, Ohrid-2, Kavadarci-3, Gostivar-6, Gevgelija-4, Strumica-11, Radovis- 1, Kocani-15, Probistip-1, Pehcevo-1, Valandovo-3, Vinica-2, Delcevo-3, Sveti Nikole-5, Kicevo-2 and Negotino-1.

The Public Health Institute registered today 110 recovered patients from all over the country, said the press release.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 17,343 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 14,422 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 721. At the moment, there are 2,200 active cases across the country, of which 626 in the capital Skopje.