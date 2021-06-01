Hikers are warning that a pair of wolves pursued them near Kuckovo, a popular hiking trail just north-west of Skopje.

The incident happened near the cross overlooking the village. The hikers initially thought that they came upon stray dogs, but quickly realized their mistake. The wolves began to circle the group, but gave up after they used sticks and rocks to chase them away.

We could not believe that wolves will come so close to the village, especially this part of the year, one of the hikers told Plusinfo.

In another incident, a biker said that he had to use an electric taser to scare the wolves away.