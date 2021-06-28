The Registry Office in Tetovo persistently refused to issue a woman from Tetovo documents only in Macedonian language. She received bilingual documents in Tetovo, in Macedonian and Albanian. In the regional department, her complaint was rejected, after which she was forced to go to Skopje, where she obtained such documents only in Macedonian, which, as a Macedonian, is legally entitled to that.

The clerk told me that they could not give me monolingual documents. According to the protocol they could not. He told me that the boss told him that Macedonians in Tetovo were below 20 percent and therefore they could not issue monolingual documents. I asked to speak to the boss, and he threatened to call the police because I was asking to get documents in Macedonian forcibly. I told the boss that I would go to the press about this so that everyone finds out what is being done to the Macedonians in Tetovo. He did not get worried too much, says the woman from Tetovo.