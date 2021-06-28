I call on President Stevo Pendarovski and the other ministers who yesterday on behalf of human rights supported the so-called Pride Parade in Skopje, to come to Gevgelija and support the people of Gevgelija in the commitment AGAINST the construction of a plant for processing imported waste in our city, said Gevgelija photographer Goce Tasevski.

The RIGHT to a healthy and clean environment is a FUNDAMENTAL civil right that does not only affect a certain group of citizens, but it affects virtually all categories regardless of their political, religious, ethnic, sexual or any other affiliation or orientation. With that being said, if the support of the mentioned officials is missing, we will consider that their efforts to support human rights are selective and insincere, he said.