DUI expects the campaign for early parliamentary elections to be fair, democratic and peaceful, said Arbr Ademi, a member of the party’s top leadership.

We look forward to a fair, democratic and peaceful election campaign and are maximally focused on the next DUI victory. Whenever DUI was in power, fair and democratic elections were organized without incident and the results were acceptable to all election participants, Ademi said at a press conference at the party’s headquarters.

According to him, DUI is still analyzing who will be on the MP lists.