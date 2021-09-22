A poll conducted by the Organization for civic activism and independnce shows the VMRO-DPMNE candidate Timco Mucunski with a comfortable lead ahead of the SDSM candidate Aleksandar Filipovski in Skopje’s key urban district of Aerodrom.

According to the poll, Mucunski leads with 23.2 percent of the votes, against 17.1 for Filipovski. SDSM won the bellwether district in 2017, but lost it during the 2019 presidential and 2020 general elections, and decided to withdraw its incumbent Mayor Zlatko Marin and nominate member of Parliament Filipovski instead.

The poll shows the Levica candidate Vesna Kiradjieva in third place with 8.4 percent of the vote, indicating that the opposition pool of voters is even deeper.