The city of Skopje will begin receiving bids for private bus transport companies interested to work on public transport lines.

Mayor Danela Arsovska broke the contract with existing bus companies after she refused to pay them for their services, and said that she will look for other companies to take their place. But since no companies with available buses could be found, she was forced to come to an agreement, promise to pay the owed amount of 1.5 million EUR and invite them to bid for their lines again.