Users of the Real Estate Cadastre have not been able to use its services since Friday. Employees do not have access to the system and cannot log in to their user profiles.

The Cadastre associates who work on maintaining the applications cannot access the applications either, sources confirmed to Republika.

Since Friday, the site of this institution is not working either. Phones that can be found on the internet are also unavailable.

Coincidentally or not, this Cadastre scandal has been happening since Friday, after VMRO-DPMNE announced the “Secret Properties” affair. The affair was announced early in the morning on October 21.

At a press conference that was announced a few days ago, VMRO-DPMNE announced yesterday that 123 officials of SDSM and DUI are hiding properties worth 30 million euros. Some of the properties are in the name of the officials, registered in the Cadastre, but not reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission.