Interference in judicial processes, whether by private individuals or public officials, is unacceptable to the judiciary, the government, and the people of Macedonia. Such interference erodes public trust in institutions and officials. Justice must remain transparent.

US Ambassador Angela P. Aggeler, responding to a Sitel TV query, mentioned her recent visit to the Supreme Court at the request of judges facing government pressure and seeking protection from political influence. During her visit, she met with the Chief Judge and other judges. She emphasized the importance of judges, in any court and any country, making decisions based on the law without any interference.

According to the US Embassy’s social media, Ambassador Aggeler also discussed judicial independence and transparency with Supreme Court Chief Judge Besa Ademi. They underscored their shared interest in strengthening the rule of law and combatting corruption. The US Embassy expressed its commitment to supporting the rule of law and collaborating for a prosperous and secure Macedonia.