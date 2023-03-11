There are several lists according to which different individuals might be investigated in different contexts when it comes to corruption, and they are all being investigated so that the appropriate sanctions can be imposed. However, information should come from Washington, said United States Ambassador Angela Aggeler on Friday, in answer to a journalist’s question about which names could be added on the “black list”.

I stand behind what I said the other day and I believe this is the truth, however, information should come from Washington and I can’t give you any deadlines or tell you how many people might be included, Ambassador Aggeler told reporters.

Asked about the visit of the Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption for the U.S. State Department, Richard Nephew, the Ambassador said that she is glad that the special coordinator managed to find time to visit Macedonia.