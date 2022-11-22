The leader of DUI Ali Ahmeti said that the talks held with the Alliance of Albanians (AA) over the party joining the Government, are still in the phase of initial meetings and nothing concrete has been defined in this direction.

We expect to hold further meetings in this direction, Ahmeti said, answering reporters’ questions after an event held on the occasion of the 114th anniversary of the Congress in Bitola and the Albanian Alphabet Day in Skopje.

Asked how the possible AA joining of the Government will affect the parliamentary majority, Ahmeti said that normally, if there is a positive epilogue from this whole process, it would contribute a lot to achieving a constructive and stable parliamentary majority.

Regarding the possible distribution of ministerial positions upon the Alliance joining the Government, Ahmeti said that these topics have not been discussed yet, because the talks are still in the initial phase.