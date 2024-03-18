As time goes by, we are more and more convinced that DUI’s pre -election motto “Yes for Europe – No for Russia” hides a fear of the shame of revealing the true Russian connections of the Democratic Union for Integration. Wanting to pretend that they are as Western and pro-American as possible, it seems that their subconscious betrayed them, so that in the campaign slogan they projected the reality of what is hidden under the name DUI” reports from the opposition Albanian coalition VLEN.