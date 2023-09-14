Albanian opposition parties Alternative, BESA and the Democratic Movement submitted a request to revoke chief state prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski. The controversial and higly partisan choice is charged with botching the investigation into the devastating 2021 fire in the Tetovo Covid ward that killed 14 patients and their family members.

We believe that the role of the public prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski in this case is questionable and he needs to publicly defend it. This interpelation is meant to raise before Parliament the serious doubts that the prosecutors were hiding facts and information about the investigation in order to protect some politicians and members of the business elite involved in the construction of the modular hospitals, the three parties said in a statement.