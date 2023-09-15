Every day new, more monstrous details on the Oncology Clinic sandal appear. The latest is that deceased cancer patients were not reported and the Clinic continued to issue therapy for them. Where and to whom that expensive therapy went, nobody knows for now. Is it true that foreign patients were treated with cytostatics at the Health Fund expense? Are these malversations the reason why the Clinic owes millions of euros? – VMRO-DPMNE asked on Friday.

“Even the mother of the former commercial manager of the Clinic was registered as a cancer patient, although she was only anemic. How many of these fictitious cases are there, while the genuine cancer patient was deprived of any therapy or treatment? The government should stop evading and accept the forming of the parliamentary commission of inquiry, which will establish who made millions trading with the therapy intended for cancer patients, by selling the drugs on the black market at home and abroad. The Oncology scandal is the most morbid of all previous crimes that took place in this cou try, and it was impossible without the government’s knowledge”. VMRO-DPMNE concludes.