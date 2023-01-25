The leader of DUI, Ali Ahmeti, last night at the meeting in Tetovo with members and sympathizers of the ruling party, said that there is an attempt to complete the homework, purifying all officials from corruption by vetting.

This is a previous campaign that we must materialize. We must enter the EU, because this membership brings material goods, and benefits for the functioning of the state because without doing our homework we cannot join the EU. But what are the homework assignments? The rule of law. Why do we require vetting? All politicians, prosecutors, police officers, mayors… How did they enter politics, what status did they have, how many houses did they have, how many square meters in Tetovo or Skopje before they entered politics and after they left or while they were in politics, said Ahmeti.