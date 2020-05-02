The Ministry of Health, according to the latest report of the Institute of Public Health, informs that there are no more active COVID-19 cases in six cities in the country, in Debar, Radovis, Gevgelija, Strumica, Probistip and Demir Hisar, respectively.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 51 cases, 4 deaths and 47 recovered have been registered in Debar.

Radovis and Gevgelija registered 4 cases each, Strumica – 2, Probistip – 2, Demir Hisar -1.

No coronavirus deaths have been reported in these cities, and all patients have recovered.

