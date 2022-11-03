Stefan Andonovski, secretary for international cooperation and member of the EC in VMRO DPMNE, says in the 24 analysis show that VMRO-DPMNE has not received an invitation for a leaders’ meeting on Monday.

So far no such invitation has been received and it is somewhat symptomatic. It is better to first inform the political parties about the time, place and agenda and then inform the public. When such an invitation with an agenda arrives, we will review it. If it is a discussion about changing the Constitution, we said it is a tavern without an innkeeper. Such a meeting would be pointless and the party will not support it, says Andonovski.