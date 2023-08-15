In an interview with TV21, the Director of the Center for Crisis Management, Stojanche Agelov, explained the reasons for the frequent wildfires in the country.

“Regretfully, it is the people. There are cases of fires started by electric installations, but it’s rare. The farmers burn the remains of the wheat after the harvest – despite the legal ban – and the fires spread fast and easily. Then the use of sparking tools, like welding, may kindle the dry grass; also the drivers flick the cigarette butts in the dry grass by the highways. There are cases of groups of people deliberately starting wildfires, so the price of the wood would significantly decrease. This is the greatest problem for us, the thieves burning entire forests to get the wood cheap”, Angelov said.