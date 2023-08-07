Anger in Veles after the Appeals Court in Skopje reduced the sentence to the driver who in December killed 11 year old girl Magdalena Ivanova.

The driver, Angelce Nikolov, was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was driving while drunk and fled the scene of the incident that he caused, after hitting Magdalena and her mother at a pedestrian crossing, killing the girl on the spot. He was arrested two days later – he only turned himself in after the police found his vehicle.

Still, the Appeals Court found that the original sentence was too long, and took into account issues such as the option that Nikolov may reform his life and start a family of his own. The court in Skopje reduced 10 years from the sentence and gave him a prison term of only 8 years. This caused angry responses in the city, as well as on the social media.