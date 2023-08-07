Arben Taravari’s party, the Alliance of Albanians, will consider leaving the Government if there is no agreement on amending the Constitution in line with the Bulgarian demands. Taravari was a fierce critic of the Government – primarily the DUI party – but after he bought a house from a businessman close to DUI he joined the coalition, ostensibly in order to help pass the constitutional amendments.

The amendments will be sent to Parliament in two weeks. The Alliance of Albanians had a meeting of its central leadership. We did not discuss staying in or leaving the coalition, only thing that matters is amending the Constitution. If that fails, we will see how things go, Taravari said.

According to Taravari, the elections should not take place in November or December, since that is too close to the regular term, and if held next year, there should be no separation of the presidential and the general elections, as SDSM insists.