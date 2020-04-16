A woman who gave birth at the Gynecology Clinic in Skopje on April 14 tested positive for the coronavirus..

The patient had spontaneous labour, but because she comes from the Kumanovo region, she was treated as a patient from a risky area and according to all protocols she was tested for the virus.

After today’s positive result of the mother, the baby was tested as well. Both the mother and the newborn baby girl are in good health, today they have been discharged and are at home, the clinic said.

