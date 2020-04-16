I am categorical on the position that I do not approve of any grouping for the holidays and I appeal for consistent adherence to the recommendations, said Minister Venko Filipce, commenting on the announcements for the Easter holidays.

We are entering the most critical phase of the epidemic, the number of infected people is expected to increase and we must not allow to have more infected than expected.

Every grouping is a huge risk, I appeal to the citizens to take this very seriously and to celebrate the holiday in accordance with the situation and to adhere to the recommendations, said Filipce.