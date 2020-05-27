The state has outgrown itself – in terms of profession, science, competence, education, treatment, epidemiological surveillance, which the World Health Organization commends. At the press conference yesterday, the head of the Commission on Infectious Diseases, Dr. Zarko Karadzovski, proudly announced this, before hurling several insults at the Macedonian citizens and accusing the victims of the coronavirus that they sought medical treatment too late.

The Minister of Health Venko Filipce, the Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani and the Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski also joined his praises of successfully dealing with the crisis.

However, the truth is different. Worldmeter’s data shows that Macedonia has by far the worst results in dealing with the coronavirus in the region.

According to the number of infections per million inhabitants, only Serbia has higher number of cases. Our country has 967, while Serbia has 1,284.

In terms of deaths, Macedonia is again at the top. Only Romania has higher death toll per million inhabitants, while the number in the other countries is around 20.

Although the Minister of Health Venko Filipce claimed that Macedonia is at the top in terms of tests performed, the truth is that the country are at the bottom. Behind us are only Bulgaria and Albania, and the record holder is Slovenia with over 37,000 tests.

No new cases have been registered in Croatia today as well, and only yesterday 5,714 tests were performed in Serbia!

In Macedonia, three patients have passed away in the past 24 hours, and 25 new Covid-29 cases have been registered. Thus, the coronavirus tally in the country rose to 119, with a total of 2,039 cases.

For comparison, Croatia, a country with more than twice the population, has a total of 2,244 cases, of which 2,041 have recovered. The total number of tests performed in their country is 64,266.

And despite these catastrophic numbers, the government decided yesterday to lift the curfew on the pretext that the number of infections and deaths is decreasing. On top of that, the catering facilities will open tomorrow, and there are fears that in a few weeks the number of new infections and deaths will increase.