According to Health Minister Venko Filipce, Macedonia does not have the highest coronavirus mortality rate in the region.

The mortality rate in our country is not high when compared to the countries in the region. We are a country with a lower mortality rate than both Greece and Slovenia. The way we calculate deaths is not done by any country, in the number we calculate the number of swabs taken postmortem, that is, if someone was suspicious, we test them and include those people in the statistics, Filipce said Wednesday on the “Top tema” show.

He added that many of the total number of deaths were such cases, and other countries did not do it.