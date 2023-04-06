The Government formally appointed First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi as the lead coordinator for the construction of the planned new highways, that will be built by the US company Bechtel.

Grubi already led the negotiations with Bechtel, and allegedly profited handsomely from the process.

The country will pay at least 1.3 billion USD for highways linking it to Albania near Struga, Kosovo near Skopje and connecting Ohrid and Skopje, as well as Bitola and Prilep.