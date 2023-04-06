Bulgarian requests to be included in the preparation of the constitutional amendments are unacceptable and are something that not even an occupying power would ask for, said President Stevo Pendarovski. The request from Bulgariqn Foreign Minister Milkov was already rejected by the Foreign Minister Osmani.

This demand from Sofia is scandalous. Not even occupying countries would make such demands. It is absolutely unseemly to interfere in internal affairs in the 21st century, Pendarovski said, adding that he agrees with the response of Osmani.

Pendarovski and the rest of the Government accept to ammend the Constitution in line with the Bulgarian demands but don’t want to include Bulgarian representatives in the process.