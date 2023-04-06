The council members of Aerodrom agreed on the proposal to restore the monument to Andon Lazov Janev – Kjoseto, in a park in Gorno Lisice.

The monument was originally placed in front of the main courthouse building – and it was an imposing sight – Kjoseto was a member of Goce Delcev’s group of komiti fighters tasked with, among other things, assassinating traitors and the monument portrayed him slouched and carrying a large knife.

It was strongly criticized by the left and is the only piece of the Skopje 2014 urban redevelopment project initiated by VMRO that was actually removed and put in storage – despite much talk from SDSM that they will tear down the new face of the city. But now it is likely that the monument will be restored, albeit in a different location.