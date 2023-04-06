VMRO-DPMNE official Mile Lefkov presented the document from the Government, with which the sale of 1,119 Square meters of state owned land was appro ved, to benefit a company co-owned by by Prime Minister Kovacevski’s wife Elena.
The decision was signed on March 14th, by First Deputy Prime Minieter Artan Grubi. The land will be used for a solar plant, that will likely draw from the lucrative public subsidies for green energy projects. It is co-owned by Elena Kovacevsja, and her and her husband’s best man Goran Paunov, who was also Dimitar Kovacevski’s business partner in their solar panel company.
This is further proof that the Government is losing all touch and its officials only care for their personal interests, Lefkov said.
Comments are closed for this post.