VMRO-DPMNE official Mile Lefkov presented the document from the Government, with which the sale of 1,119 Square meters of state owned land was appro ved, to benefit a company co-owned by by Prime Minister Kovacevski’s wife Elena.

The decision was signed on March 14th, by First Deputy Prime Minieter Artan Grubi. The land will be used for a solar plant, that will likely draw from the lucrative public subsidies for green energy projects. It is co-owned by Elena Kovacevsja, and her and her husband’s best man Goran Paunov, who was also Dimitar Kovacevski’s business partner in their solar panel company.