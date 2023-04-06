Following the decision of the Government to impose price caps on the main fruits and vegetables, citizens are reporting shortages of first products.

A walk through one of the main farmers’ markets jn Skopje confirms this. Tomatoes were sold by only sellers and prices are well above the government’s mandate. One place sold almost expired tomatoes for the price of 80 denars per kilogram (1 EUR = 60 denars).

Onions could be found on only places, either above the price cap, or the product was soft and almost expired. Other important stores like KAM and Vero markets are without sweet peppers. In Vero, imported tomatoes are sold for 259 denars per kilogram, far above the mandated price cap.

Similar shortages briefly happened when the Government regulated the price of bread.