Minister Blagoj Bocvarski forbade employees of the Ministry of Transport and Communications to bring electric scooters to their offices and charge them at work. This is a bonus measure for saving electricity that complements the measures already adopted by the Government.

So now, from being subsidized, electric scooters have entered the phase of being “incriminated”, in case, of course, the adopted measure is violated.

The government ordered state institutions as of September 1 to reduce electricity consumption by 15 percent compared to the same month last year.