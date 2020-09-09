Bojan Jovanovski, known as Boki 13, has been rushed to hospital for emergency gastric surgery this morning, “Faktor” has learned.

Earlier, during the “Raket” case trials, Boki 13 often complained of serious health problems.

In this case, Jovanovski was sentenced to nine years in prison.

He has so far filed criminal charges against at least 30 people with the Skopje Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the “Racket” and “International Association” cases, alleging abuse of office, negligent treatment, fraud, and so on.