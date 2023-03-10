Bojan Jovanoski wrote to US ambassador Angela Aggeler in which he warned her that he was facing threats and blackmail due to the “Boomerang” operation. He asks the ambassador to personally visit him in the “Idrizovo” prison.

In the letter, he says he wants to inform her about all new developments regarding his case and the torture accompanied by illegal actions, inhuman behavior and action by the competent authorities, which is carried out on him in unchanged continuity but with increasing intensity.

He has also sent all medical evidence in terms of complete medical documentation confirming his life-threatening condition and asked the US Ambassador for her understanding, help and protection because he was in danger.