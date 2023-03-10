The “fiery group” of DUI would be more acceptable for cooperation with the Besa Movement only if they decide to break away from DUI and form a new party, leader Bilal Kasami said in an interview with TV Alsat.

Kasami added that with the current parliamentary majority, every possibility of cooperation is closed.

It will be welcome for us if the “fiery” finally decide to break away from DUI, to form a political party. Then, to sit together with us and make an extended opposition coalition, from them, with Alternative, with other parties, with other political groups, as well as with intellectuals and other forms of opposition factors from the civil sector. We are interested in that and we are ready to lend a hand for cooperation to any political force that we believe will have support among Albanian voters. In such a way we will offer arguments to the voters that we have overcome the vanities and differences and that we are ready to form a winning force. We will give a guarantee to the voters that their vote in the elections will not be given in vain, Kasami said.

The leader of the so-called “fiery group” Izet Mexhiti recently said in an interview with “Republika” that for the time being they do not plan to leave DUI, but that they will use all democratic means for reforms in the party.