Today we start with the “Together with the People” campaign, municipal committees, mayors, MPs, local committees and members of the Executive Committee will be part of the many teams of the party across the country, which will start one of the biggest campaigns and field visits ever made in Macedonia, informed Gjorgija Sajkoski, General Secretary of VMRO-DPMNE.

In the first phase, which will last until April 30, the party teams will meet with each updated member of VMRO-DPMNE. In the second phase of the action, the teams will visit and meet with each of our supporters and opposition-minded voters, and then with a large number of citizens who believe that the state is moving in the wrong direction. From the visits and meetings with the citizens, we want to hear the opinion of the citizens, to incorporate some of their ideas and thoughts into the future policies of VMRO-DPMNE.

Bearing in mind that the government with its actions ruins the institutions of the state for its own personal needs, they steal, spend money without control, and the people are impoverished and waiting for a moment to leave the state. We must stand together. What should be the services of the institutions to the citizens are often questionable, the citizens often cannot get the basic needs.

We as VMRO-DPMNE are aware that this government should have been replaced yesterday, but we invite you to join us today so that together we can change the painful reality and start moving forward, changes are needed, and citizens are necessary for change.

That is why we are starting this campaign where we will talk to the people, we will listen to their problems, their needs, said Sajkoski.

He added that the VMRO-DPMNE teams will collect all proposals, ideas, and thoughts of the citizens about the future of Macedonia and translate them into policies and action for future action. Let’s all work together for a better Macedonia, he stressed.