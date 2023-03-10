Xiaoning Zhu, vice president of Eptisa’s board of directors, Chao Wang, Eptisa’s chief financial officer, and Yiran Mei, Eptisa’s CEO, are the management staff of the controversial company that the government has said is criminal but has chosen to oversee a project worth nearly 2 billion euros. They said that the company is Spanish, but in fact, the company itself says that it is from China, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Do these Chinese look like Spanish people who manage Eptisa that Grubi and Kovacevski chose? This is the only case in the world where a Chinese company will control an American giant, what kind of criminal connections with the government of Grubi and Kovacevski are we talking about?

Artan Grubi nervously wants to get out of the scandal by choosing the company that will supervise the construction of the corridors and thus gets even more stuck in the quicksand. Namely, the EPTISA company that Grubi and Kovacevski chose in a tender as part of a consortium with even more scandalous Macedonian companies, is actually a CHINESE company. Grubi and Kovacevski are the only tandem in the world who chose a Chinese company to supervise an American company.

So much for the pro-Western orientation of Grubi and Kovacevski. They couldn’t have chosen more eastern than a Chinese company and capital.

Let’s remind that the EPTISA company, this same government of DUI and SDS in 2020 declared with a decision as unethical and a company that violates the laws and as such they did not give it a recommendation for further cooperation.

Also part of the consortium are two companies from Macedonia which are scandalous in themselves. One, Electra Solution, also part of the Consortium, is the company of the son of Sotir Ampov, who through the Veles Road Institute was part of the IGH Consortium that initially won the tender, but was canceled due to suspicions of the Russian origin of their capital. Now the firm of Ampov’s son, who was involved in a Russian scheme, is part of the new Oversight Consortium. The second, Euro Consulting, the company of Branimir Dimitrijevic, who is being prosecuted in Armenia for corruption scandals.