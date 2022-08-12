NEWS1.MK learns that the procedures for the formation of a new party are nearing the end. “We learn that the name will be “For our Macedonia”. Former president Branko Crvenkovski stands behind the party with all his structures. Our source says that previously Crvenkovki and the lobbyists from Ohrid had contacts and meetings with political actors, including a former mayor of Ohrid.

Most likely, the leader of the “For Our Macedonia” party will be Maksim Dimitrievski.