In the investigation we will see what everything was bought. However, most of the money is either deposited or left in the accounts, says the head of the Skopje prosecutor Gavril Bubevski regarding the so-called case “Delcevski nivi”.

The case “Delcevski nivi” that SDSM has a great need to present as political is actually a fabrication, with which the ruling political party is trying to buy political points to the detriment of people employed in the foreign company “EVN” and certain land sellers.

The head of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO) Skopje, who is leading the case, Gavril Bubevski, in an interview with the “A1on” news portal says that in the “Delcevski nivi” case the money from the sale of thr land ended up with the sellers and most of the money from the sale is on the accounts. This is important in the case, especially since SDSM from the beginning is trying to impose it as a politically-motivated case in which the money from the purchase and sale of the land allegedly ended up as funds to finance the election campaign of VMRO-DPMNE.

This is an alleged case that has been reported since last year, to the detriment of Macedonian citizens employed in a foreign company, which in this case is considered damaged even though EVN itself did not report that it was damaged or that its employees harmed it in any way by improper work. On the contrary, at the beginning of the year EVN gave a statement to “A1on” which confirmed that the company suffered no damage in this case.

Namely, it is about land in Delcevo region that was bought by “EVN” allegedly much more expensive than the market value. The people who sold the land to the company received it as a gift three weeks earlier. The case was handled by the Financial Police Directorate, which a week ago filed criminal charges with the Public Prosecutor’s Office Skopje, which opened an investigation.

Asked if there are indications that money from this sale ended up in VMRO-DPMNE, Bubevski in an interview with “A1on” answered that the investigation will show where part of the money ended up, ie what was bought with it, but also points out that most of the money is still on the accounts.