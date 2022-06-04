OMO Ilinden asks why history is being renegotiated with Bulgaria when it has already been agreed. OMO Ilinden published a document from 1947, in which historical commissions between Macedonia and Bulgaria regulated the Bulgarian views of Macedonian history.

The documents are for corrections of history textbooks in Bulgaria. The documents state that the changes are aimed at preventing Greater Bulgarian chauvinism and refer to different historical periods.

One of the documents states that Samuil’s state is not a West Bulgarian state but a typical feudal state in which the Macedonian Slavs are the dominant population.

Furthermore, the truth should be written in the Bulgarian history that Clement and Naum are all-Slavic educators, and the Principality of Prebond is the first attempt of the Macedonian Slavs to create an independent state, and the Miladinov brothers are Macedonian educators!

Today we can only conclude that Bulgaria does not respect what was signed on November 22, 1947.

Hence the question why Macedonia is currently negotiating for its own history and for things that were defined and agreed almost a century ago?

And not only this agreement, which is not respected by the official Bulgarian authorities, they are also signatories to:

1. The Bled Agreement – with which Bulgaria seeks to ensure the rights of Macedonians in Pirin Macedonia (today Bulgaria) in free national, economic and cultural development and in general Bulgaria’s relations with Macedonia.

2. UN Declaration of Human Rights

3. European Framework Convention for National Minorities

4. International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights

5. International Covenant on Economic, Cultural and Social Rights

Let this document be an example of how the true history before 1945 should be presented, which is definitely not Bulgarian. MACEDONIA SHOULD IMMEDIATELY STOP ALL NEGOTIATIONS ABOUT HISTORY WITH BULGARIA AND ASK THE BULGARIAN SIDE TO RESPECT THE SIGNED DOCUMENTS FROM 1947 !!!

