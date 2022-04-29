In the part of the historical figures that Bulgaria wants to take from Macedonia, King Marko came next. As far as we know, this historical figure has been put on the table in the discussions between the historical commissions and as has happened with almost all personalities and events so far, it is very likely that King Marko will become a Bulgarian.

Historian and professor Mitko Panov spoke about this yesterday on TV Alfa’s “Zaspij ako mozes” show.

He says that King Marko will be disputed by Bulgaria and that the Middle Ages have already been defined as part of the common history.

The foundation of Bulgaria is the Middle Ages because on that basis they legitimize their presence on the territory of Macedonia and are associated with the church and Christianization. In that way, they build a continuity from the Middle Ages until today, said Panov on the show.

King Marko was the last king to rule most of Macedonia before the centuries-old rule of Turkey. He is the most famous hero of folklore, not only among the Macedonians, but also in the wider Balkans. Marko’s kingdom was based in Prilep.