Bulgarian nationalist member of the European Parliament Angel Dzambazki declared that, in time, Macedonia will become part of Bulgaria, and the Macedonians will morph into Bulgarians. Dzambazki used a comment frequently used in Bulgaria, that this change will occur “with a little patients and a few beatings”.

Bulgarian nationalists expect that the 2017 Zaev – Borisov treaty will lead to the outcome of abolishing the Macedonian national identity as unique and separate from the Bulgarian and to the Bulgarian take-over of Macedonia. Defense Minister Krasimir Karakacanov recently also predicted this outcome.

You are not descendants of Alexander of Macedon. He was Greek and you have a Bulgarian origin. Don’t worry, we are not enemies. We know some of you are afraid and are Serbian servants, but all will come in due time. Macedonia will be part of Bulgaria, and part of the European Union. Macedonia is Bulgarian and you know it. You know that Albanians are breathing down your necks. Think carefully brothers. You are good Bulgarians but you don’t realize it yet. It will take some time. With patience and with a few beatings all will come in place, Dzambazki said.

The treaty sets up a committee to rewrite Macedonian history and school books and to determine the “joint heritage” of Macedonian heroes. Bulgaria threatens to block the opening of EU accession talks unless the treaty is implemented in full.