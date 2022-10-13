A new scandal is raging in the Bulgarian parliament. It turned out that the second ambassador was not welcome at the ceremonial meeting that will open the 48th National Assembly on October 19, 2022.

In addition to the Russian diplomat Eleonora Mitrofanova, the MPs also asked whether the representative of Macedonia should also enter the National Assembly, after, as they say, “our national anthem was booed at a football match in Skopje.”

This led to a heated discussion during the preliminary meeting about the details of the kick-off meeting, the allocation of seats in the hall, the parliament rooms and department residences. On top of that, Skopje has a new ambassador and this welcome will disrupt the relations between the two countries.

Before the parliament is constituted and the parliamentary groups are created, everything is in the hands of the administration of the National Assembly, commented Rosen Kosturkov, from “We continue with the change”.

Today, at the initiative of Democratic Bulgaria, there will be a new meeting at which the position of Mitrofanova and the Macedonian ambassador will be clarified.

The only topic on which there have been no disagreements so far is the allocation of departmental apartments to MPs, commented a participant in the meeting.