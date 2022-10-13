The Prosecutor’s Office to start proceedings, on whether Kovacevski is part of a criminal association in the solar cartel weighing 26 million euros, said Mile Lefkov, MP and member of the EC of VMRO DPMNE.
According to him, Prosecutor’s Office must not ignore the facts that say that the prime minister is involved in the latest affair, in which 26 million euros have been turned since SDS came to power. Prosecutor’s Office must start proceedings and investigate the facts.
And the facts are:
Kovacevski founded Pikcell Group with his godfather Paunov, 5 months after SDS came to power in 2017. In just a year, they opened a factory for the production of photovoltaic panels. In the entire period from 2019 to 2021, Pikcell Group received state aid. Almost half a million euros from the government, and over 70 thousand euros from the Fund for Innovation and Technology Development. Half of the time, Kovacevski is either a deputy minister or a mandate holder for the formation of a new government. The company received the largest amount of state aid, over 200,000 euros, the day after Kovacevski was elected as a mandate holder. In the entire period from 2018 to 2022, Kovacevski’s godfather, with whom he is the founder of Pikcell Group, through the company KMG EOL Kvazar, takes almost 2 million euros in state tenders. The tenders are for the installation of photovoltaic panels. They install, Pikcell Group manufactures. The whole case looks more and more like a criminal association when in 2021, while Kovacevski was the deputy minister of finance, the godfather’s company concludes a contract for the delivery and installation of photovoltaic panels worth over 2 million euros, Lefkov pointed out.
Comments are closed for this post.