The Prosecutor’s Office to start proceedings, on whether Kovacevski is part of a criminal association in the solar cartel weighing 26 million euros, said Mile Lefkov, MP and member of the EC of VMRO DPMNE.

According to him, Prosecutor’s Office must not ignore the facts that say that the prime minister is involved in the latest affair, in which 26 million euros have been turned since SDS came to power. Prosecutor’s Office must start proceedings and investigate the facts.

And the facts are: