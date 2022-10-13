The employees of the “Kolska” railway vehicle factory, who are protesting today in Skopje, demand a meeting with government officials to find a solution to their problem with the blocked account, which prevents them from functioning.

We are waiting for someone from the authorities to dare and accept us. The problems in “Kolska” have existed for a long time, and there is no solution. That is why we have come in front of the Government to tell us if “Kolska” will work and how it will work. We ask that they tell us what to do next, say the employees.

If the factory closes, as they point out, the employees will be left without a job, and the servicing of the wagons of “Macedonian Railways” will be done in other countries because “Kolska” is the only factory in our country that services the wagons.

The account of “Kolska” is blocked due to an outstanding debt of about 650 thousand euros incurred in the period from 2013 to 2017. The former management of the factory did not pay VAT, which is why the debt was incurred.