The public administration will partially work from home, this was confirmed today by the Vice Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Fatmir Bytyqi.

Reduction of overtime work by over 20 percent in the Ministry of the Interior, in the NSA, as well as in the Intelligence Agency, work from home for employees with rotations, and even suspension or cancellation of collective agreements.

These are part of the measures that were discussed at today’s four-hour session of the Economic and Social Council, which was interrupted after the Government, unions and employers remained with opposing views.